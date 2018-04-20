Samuel Richardson: Help hit brakes on classic car-selling scam suspect

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

You do not want Samuel Richardson offering you a classic car.

Here’s the scam Spokane County detectives say he pulls: He lies about wanting to buy classic cars, so he can take photos of them and their titles. Then, he posts the pics like he’s selling them on social media sites, like Facebook and Craigslist. Prospective buyers pay him — and he’s gone — with the victims never getting the cars, of course.

He has warrants on six different cases in Spokane County:

4 for theft

2 for money laundering and theft

He has 7 felony theft convictions.

He’s 39 years old, 5’5” and weighs 287 pounds.

If you know where he is, or spot one of his bogus classic car ads, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

You’ll get a cash reward you can put towards your own classic car if your tip helps lead to his arrest!