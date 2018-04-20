× Mill Creek man gets 16 years for fatally stabbing wife

EVERETT, Wash. — A Mill Creek man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for fatally stabbing his 66-year-old wife last year.

The Daily Herald reports 53-year-old Matt Alton was sentenced Thursday in the February 2017 death of Norensa Pillias.

Court documents say Alton stabbed Pillias 18 times in a culmination of a marriage marred by violence, separation and reconciliation.

Alton in March pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Though an interpreter Alton said in court that he lives with “great regret.”