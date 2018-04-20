Michael Laramie: Sex offender convicted of raping teen, stabbing woman — wanted in Pierce County

FUGITIVE WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY April 20, 2018 —

Convicted rapist, Michael Laramie, is failing to register as a sex offender — again.

He was featured on WMW in 2013 when he’d gone off the grid in Yakima County. This time, he’s wanted in Pierce County.

Laramie is a Level II sex offender convicted of a violent home invasion rape where his victims were a teen girl and a woman who came to her rescue. “The girl he attacked was 14 years old and when a neighbor found out what was going on and tried to intervene, she got stabbed in the back by him. So, this is somebody who has committed felony assault, a violent rape and he’s required to register by law,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “He’s already failed to register one time in Yakima and now he’s failing to register in Pierce County, but he was convicted in Snohomish County, so he could be anywhere. We want to get him located, find out where he’s at and hold him accountable.”

When Laramie was featured on WMW in 2013, he was later caught in Snohomish County.

Here are the details on MICHAEL LARAMIE:

Native American

Age: 31

Ht: 5’9”

Wt: 190 lbs

Tribal tattoos on both arms you can see below

If you know how to get him back on the map in Pierce County, use the P3 Tips App on your smartphone to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).