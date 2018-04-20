Judge rejects Legislature’s change to deadly force measure, orders I-940 be put on ballot

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Thurston County judge has rejected the way Washington lawmakers voted to make it easier to prosecute police for negligent shootings.

Lawmakers in March approved the measure, which was intended to end years of wrangling over a previous state law that made it nearly impossible to hold officers criminally liable.

But the way lawmakers changed the law was dubious. They were faced with an initiative signed by nearly 360,000 voters. Under the state Constitution, the Legislature must pass such initiatives as written or send them to the ballot.

In this case, lawmakers passed the initiative — Initiative 940 — as well as a law to amend it with changes that were supported by both police groups and activists.

The maneuver prompted a lawsuit by frequent initiative sponsor Tim Eyman. The Seattle Times reports that Superior Court Judge Christine Schaller agreed Friday the Legislature’s actions were unconstitutional. She ordered I-940 be put on the November ballot.