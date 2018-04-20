Help ID woman wanted for six-week check-stealing crime spree

WANTED IN BAINBRIDGE ISLAND —

Dinner with friends — and a fraudster!

Bainbridge Island Police need to know the name of the woman above who’s seen on a restaurant surveillance enjoying a meal on someone else’s dime.

It was at the Westport Winery near Aberdeen — one of many businesses and services across Western Washington where detectives say she used checks stolen from a Bainbridge Island woman’s mailbox.

“This case goes for almost six weeks, so starting in February, it goes all the way to mid-March,” said Bainbridge Island Police Det. Erik Peffer. “She doesn’t fit the typical profile for someone that breaks into mailboxes and then uses checks. She’s using these checks to buy groceries, or to purchase food at restaurants as we saw in one of the videos, to take people out. I really want to get her, because six weeks is a long time and in my opinion, very brazen just to be writing known stolen checks all across Washington, without even being worried about getting caught and whoever it is, is obviously very comfortable at this point.” The map above shows the span of her crime spree: She started in Silverdale, made her way west to Grays Harbor County, then came back to Kitsap county, writing the last two checks in Poulsbo and Bremerton.

Her route makes detectives think she’s probably from the Kitsap County area and may have been on vacation.

Detectives have another possible person they’d like to talk to, as well. “There were also three checks written on the 3rd of February to somebody by the name of William Allen. That’s definitely a person of interest for us, because we don’t know who this William Allen is, but there are notes on the check that it’s for labor and invoices to Lowe’s. Now, I’ve checked with different Lowe’s and they don’t know who William Allen is, but it’s very possible that he’s a subcontractor for some kind of work, so if anyone knows a subcontractor for Lowe’s, by the name of William Allen, that would be great if we could get that information,” said Det. Peffer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So, if the name William Allen rings a bell, or if you know who this check fraud suspect is, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to her arrest.