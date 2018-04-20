Help ID burglar giving new meaning to ‘going bust’ at casino

WANTED BY WASHINGTON STATE GAMBLING COMMISSION AGENTS —

A big night at a Spokane casino for this guy. Problem is — the casino was closed and he broke in by hurling a brick through a window.

A camera watching the front doors of Aces Casino on Division St. shows glass shatter to the ground, the crook climb in cautiously so he doesn’t get cut, then him coming in through the lobby door.

From there, this burglar who the Washington State Gambling Commission hopes you can help identify, spent hours causing chaos inside the casino. “He broke some casino equipment. He shuffled through some items. He actually ended up only taking some liquor, a little bit of candy and a small amount of money, but the damage that he caused to the casino equipment and the front door is going to cost quite a bit for the business owner to repair,” said Heather Songer with the Washington State Gambling Commission. “When we were reviewing the surveillance video, we were actually shocked [NOTE: VID FOR REST ]to see that the suspect was in the casino for around 2 hours, so that tells us he was not afraid of getting caught and this is probably something he`ll do again in the future, unless we get him caught.”

The burglar broke in around midnight on Sunday, April 8th.

He's tall and skinny with sunken cheeks.

One photo shows him in a corner without his hoodie on, so you can make out what his hair looks like. It seems short, maybe bald or thinning on top and blonde or light-colored.

If you recognize him, use the P3 Tips app to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).