Driver dies after car lands upside-down in water near Bremerton

Posted 11:57 AM, April 20, 2018, by , Updated at 11:58AM, April 20, 2018

BREMERTON, Wash. -- A driver died Friday morning after being pulled out of a submerged car near Bremerton.

Police were called before 5:00 a.m. to Tracyton Beach Road for the report of a 1-car crash.

Bremerton police said the car landed upside-down in the water. An officer and a citizen worked together to get the seat-belted driver out of the car.

The driver, identified only as a man in his late 30s, was rushed to Harrison Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Bremerton traffic officers are investigating the crash and said they believe alcohol and speed appeared to be contributing factors.