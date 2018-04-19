× WSP looking for suspect in I-5 road-rage shooting

SEATTLE – The Washington State Patrol is asking for help finding a suspect in a road-rage shooting that happened on I-5 in Seattle on Wednesday.

The victim told troopers he was driving on northbound I-5 near the Boeing Access exit when a man in a Toyota cut him off and slammed on the breaks. This continued, and then just before the Michigan St. exit the suspect pulled to the left of the victim, rolled down the window and shot twice.

The victim was hit once in the leg, and drove himself to Harborview Medical Center.

Description of the suspect’s car is somewhat vague: It’s a Toyota passenger vehicle that’s either dark gray or teal, and it has two Seahawks stickers on the side.

The suspect was described as a black man wearing a black coat and a beanie hat.

If you have any idea who the suspect is, call WSP Det. Ruth Medeiros at (425) 401-7719.