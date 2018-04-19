× The dogs of the Seattle Seahawks 2018 schedule

So now you’ve seen it — the 2018 Seattle Seahawks schedule. You’re making your plans for tickets and TV time, and we just wanted to take a moment to thank the dogs that helped us share the news with you. Did you know that many of these pups are up for adoption from Seattle Humane? Get to know them a little bit better — you might just be their furrever family waiting to happen!

Lola

Lola, a 5-year-old Hound/mix, was adopted just two days after she took a bite out of the Arizona Cardinals for our video. Congratulations to Lola and her new family! To find more adoptable dogs, visit Seattle Humane’s website.

Roscoe Ranger

Roscoe is a 9-year-old male Shepherd/mix who knows “sit,” “down,” and and how to give you a kiss when you ask! According to Seattle Humane, “Roscoe has puppy-like enthusiasm for fetch, chewing bones, going for walks and hanging out with his humans for a good back scratch and a snuggle.”

Learn more about Roscoe Ranger here.

Spotty Dog

This adorable Terrier, American Staffordshire/mix is just a year old and according to the folks at Seattle Humane, she would love to be your best friend. (And according to our film crew, she also loves eating the doggy-approved frosting off her treat first.) Spotty Dog is a fan of ear scratches, squeaky toys, and playing. She’s looking for an active owner who can help her personality shine!

Learn more about Spotty Dog here.

Charlotte

Blue & white Charlotte is a 2-year-old terrier, American Pit Bull/mix who just arrived at Seattle Humane a couple of days before digging in on her Seahawks schedule treat! She was a sweetheart to film, and is still up for adoption.

Learn more about Charlotte here.

Garth

THOSE EARS. Garth is 1-year-old German Shepherd/mix who is ready to find a family to chase around the backyard during playtime, hike with them in the weekends, and snuggle at the end of the day. Seattle Humane says Garth is an affectionate guy who would make a “great addition to any family, even one with small kids who have dog experience.”

Learn more about Garth here.

Diesel

Diesel, a 2-year-old Retriever, Labrador/terrier, American pit bull mix, has been adopted! There are still so many wonderful friends of Diesel’s available for adoption, to find more adoptable dogs, visit Seattle Humane’s website.

Avery T. Yams

Be still our hearts … Avery is gentle giant who just wanted to eat the heck out of the 49ers! Mr. Yams is a 3-year-old Terrier/American Pit Bull/Mix who is a fan of running. According to Seattle Humane, “he participates in the Run Dog Run program, where trained staff and volunteers take qualified dogs for runs. However he’s just as happy with a good long walk when he can be right by your side.”

Learn more about Avery T. Yams here.

Twix

Yeah, we snuck a cat in here for the Bye Week. When we filmed Twix, he had recently been neutered, that’s why he was wearing a cone. And are you in love with him? Well you’re too late, this doll has already been adopted. But there are so many wonderful cats at Seattle Humane looking for their furrever home. Check out adoptable cats on the Seattle Humane website.

Lulabelle, Karly & Marvel

These aren’t quite ready for adoption … they’ll be a part of Seattle Humane’s Tuxes and Tails event! Check out the details here.