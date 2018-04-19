Seahawks single-game tickets for 2018 home games on sale now online

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that single-game tickets for 2018 Seahawks home games are on sale now at www.seahawks.com.

The team said fans may purchase a maximum of eight tickets per person. Tickets will be sold at prices that fluctuate based on market demands.

The Seahawks said the team on July 23 will make more than 3,400 single-game tickets per game available for $68, which represents the average of the lowest ticket price in the NFL. The Seahawks will sell half of those tickets during a public sale event at the CenturyLink Field Box Office, where fans may purchase a maximum of four tickets per person.

Ticket information for the Seahawks vs. Raiders game at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be announced at a later date due to the stadium still being under construction.

