Seahawks' schedule features five prime-time games, Sherman's return, London trip

SEATTLE – The NFL’s schedule-makers don’t seem to anticipate a drop-off from the Seattle Seahawks next season.

The Seahawks’ schedule was released Thursday evening and it features five prime time games, the most a team can be scheduled for according to league rules.

The Seahawks also have two 10 a.m. games – including one at the Oakland Raiders in London on Oct. 14 – making for a schedule that’s about as light as can be on “normal” games.

Seattle opens on the road, with a 1:05 p.m. game in Denver on Q13 FOX. It then goes on the road again, playing at Chicago on Monday Night Football on Sept. 17.

The first home will come Sept. 23, when the Dallas Cowboys come to town for a 1:05 p.m. game, followed by yet another road game at Arizona on Sept. 30.

Up next, the Seahawks play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 7 before flying to London. They’ll get their bye week after that trip, followed by a 10 a.m. game at Detroit on Oct. 28.

The bulk of the primetime games begin on Nov. 15, when the Green Bay Packers visit for Thursday Night Football – as with all Thursday games this season, that’ll be broadcast on Q13 FOX.

The Seahawks have five games in December, three of which will also come during prime time: Richard Sherman’s return to Seattle with the San Francisco 49ers comes Dec. 2 on Sunday Night Football; the Vikings will come to town the following week for Monday Night Football on Dec. 10; and the Seahawks will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 23 at 5:20 p.m.

The Seahawks once again close out their season against the Arizona Cardinals, this time at CenturyLink Field on Dec. 30 at 1:05 p.m. Ten of their games will be broadcast on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

The first two days of the NFL draft will also be broadcast on Q13 FOX, next Thursday and Friday.

Here’s the schedule: