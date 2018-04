BELLEVUE, Wash. — The NFL season is still months away, but the Seahawks scored big in Bellevue Thursday night, supporting local families living with autism.

General Manager John Schneider and his wife, Traci, who have a 16-year-old son on the autism spectrum, held their annual fundraiser for Ben’s Fund.

They called on past and present Seahawks to help.

Matt Lorch brings us the impressive effort in his video report.