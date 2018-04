× Mariners turn unlikely triple play against Astros

SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners turned a triple play against the Houston Astros more likely to be seen in a Little League game than the major leagues.

Seattle recorded the three outs on one play in the fourth inning on Thursday. You can watch it here.

With runners at first and second and no outs, Evan Gattis hit a check-swing ground ball to third base. Kyle Seager stepped on third and threw to second base to force Carlos Correa.

Gattis finished running to first but apparently believed it was the third out and turned to jog back to the dugout. Seager noticed what was happening, and Robinson Cano threw to Daniel Vogelbach, who applied the tag.

It was the 12th triple play turned by Seattle and first since 2015. The Astros last had a triple play turned against them in 2016 versus the Chicago White Sox. Before the 2016, Houston had not hit into a triple play since 1989.