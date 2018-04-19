× Kittens and puppies from Kauai heading to Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Humane will soon have a lot more pet up for adoption in the coming days. The organization is preparing to take in 17-25 pets from Kauai Humane Society following the devastating flooding and landslides that left families and their pets stranded.

The effort is to relieve overcrowding and open up space and resources for pets displaced by the storm. Seattle Humane will not take in pets separated from their owners in the disaster.

More than 2-feet of rain caused devastating floods and mudslides on the north side of the island this week.

The kittens and puppies are expected to arrive Thursday evening and they’ll soon be up for adoption at Seattle Humane’s Bellevue shelter.

The organization is asking for donations to support transferring adoptable shelter pets into new homes. For every $1,500 raised Seattle Humane can bring up to 25 pets to the shelter through their Life-Saver Rescue Program.

Weekly, the program brings in dozens of pets from overcrowded Washington shelters and beyond where they’ve run out of space or resources including Puyallup, Olympia, Yakima, and Grant County.