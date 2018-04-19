It’s going to be SUNNY today — and we could even reach the 70s soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Puget Sound, you're about to be rewarded for your patience: It's going to be SUNNY on Thursday!

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says the day starts out with fog for some but will burn off and turn into a nice day.

We are entering a new weather pattern. Yes, there will be a little rain but that is it. The overall pattern will be dry through most of NEXT WEEK, enjoy.

Thursday will be really nice with ample sunshine and highs over 60 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a little rain for the coast by the afternoon hours. The Metro remains dry but it will be about 5 degrees cooler than Thursday.

Friday night we get a quick-moving front that swings through and produces a little rain into early Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon looks dry for all except the Everett area and even then it will only be a little.

Saturday night we dry out for all and Sunday looks nice.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says next week looks GREAT. We should get some 70s!