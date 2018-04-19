Dogs, cats from Kauai, Hawaii, animal shelter land at Sea-Tac for local adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Dogs and cats from an overcrowded shelter on tiny Kauai, Hawaii, landed at Sea-Tac International Airport Thursday night.

They are in desperate need of new homes after floodwaters on Kauai displaced pets, which, when found, were taken to the already-crowded animal shelter. So to make room, some of the animals already in the shelter were sent to Western Washington.

This is the first flight of animals coming from Kauai to local humane societies. The Seattle Humane Society is organizing the effort.

More animals will be coming in on Tuesday.

Jessica Charlton, of the Seattle Humane Society, explained the process and said most of the Kauai animals that arrived Thursday night would probably be available for adoption this weekend.