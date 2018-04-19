Baby orca spotted in Salish Sea isn’t good news for our J Pod

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A baby Brigg's killer whale was spotted by whale watchers this month in the Salish Sea. The young calf was photographed by Ocean EcoVentures between April 4-15.

In the video above, you can see the youngster swimming beside its 32-year-old mother and its 4-year-old brother.

The Pacific Whale Watch Association believes the calf is less than a month old and is the newest member of the population, T065A6.

The "T" in the population name means transient. "Brigg" also means that these orcas move around and do not have a permanent home. So the spotting of the baby calf is not bad news, but it also doesn't mean good news for the critically endangered southern resident killer whales, who migrate along the West Coast.

With the death of a two-and-a-half-year-old male orca last September, the southern resident orcas population has dipped from 83 in 2016 to only 76 whales in 2017.