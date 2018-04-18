Woman jogging on Olympic Discovery Trail attacked by two men, sheriff’s office says

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is investigating the assault of a woman by two men as she was jogging on the Olympic Discovery Trail Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was running eastbound on the trail between the Ennis Creek (Old Rayonier parking lot) trail access and the Gales Addition section at 8:30 a.m. Sunday when, she said, she was grabbed from behind by a man.

“The jogger was able to defend herself and incapacitate the male assailant,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “A second white male then tackled the jogger, forcing her to the ground. The jogger was able to fight free and fled down to the beach to the safety of others.”

The sheriff’s office said the two men then fled on foot westbound on the trail. The first suspect was described as a white man about 25 to 30 years of age, about 6-foot and clean-shaven. The second suspect was described as a white man, also about 25 to 30, about 5-foot-8 and clean-shaven. Both suspects were wearing loose-fitting clothing.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects. Call 360-417-2459 if you have any information.