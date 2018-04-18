× Violent assault leaves Mountlake Terrace mother in coma

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. – A terrifying assault has left a Snohomish County mother of two in a coma.

The 32-year-old mother is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after police say a stranger viciously assaulted her on Monday inside her own home.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Arlington at the scene of the crime.

According to investigators the suspect told police he is schizophrenic and had not been taking his medication.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Christopher Yacono, was in the neighborhood to retrieve a cellphone – but then investigators say he told detectives something told him to kick in a stranger’s door. That’s when police say he violently assaulted a woman while her 3-year-old daughter was at home.

“He just creeped me out, honestly,” said neighbor Sarah Cordova who told Q13 News she knows the suspect but only met him once.

But his alleged victim, 32-year-old Marta, Cordova says she knew her well.

“She’s always been super nice and I mean everyone there has been nice,” said Cordova. “I just really hope she’s okay.”

Yacono allegedly told investigators he thought he heard screaming coming from inside a house on 59th Place West, and after knocking on the door he kicked it in and found Marta inside. Yacono told police she screamed, resisted him, and that’s when he allegedly slammed her head into the wall, the floor and then hit her in the head with a cooking pot. Yacono then grabbed a beer out of Marta’s refrigerator, threw another bottle at her body lying on the floor. Police found him in the front yard.

Yacono is no stranger to law enforcement. The Washington State Patrol detailed multiple arrests and convictions ranging from domestic violence assault and reckless driving.

The victim’s friends set up an online fundraising account to help cover the family’s medical expenses.

And Marta’s neighbor is still shocked days after the alleged violence happened right next door.

“I hope he goes to jail for a really long time,” said Cordova. “I don’t think she deserves that I don’t think anyone deserves that but especially this woman who was home just minding her own business and living her life.”

According to the Everett Herald, bail for Yacono was set at $150,000. The suspect was under community supervision by the state’s department of corrections during Monday’s alleged assault.