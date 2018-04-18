Police: Man arrested in brother’s fatal stabbing in Seattle

SEATTLE — Police say a 36-year-old Seattle man has been booked into King County Jail on investigation of domestic-violence homicide, accused of fatally stabbing his 51-year-old brother.

The Seattle Police Department says the man was booked early Tuesday after officers responded to a report of two men armed with knives fighting inside an apartment in the Rainier Valley neighborhood.

Police say officers found a man with significant knife wounds.

The Seattle Fire Department pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The Seattle Times reports in June 2014, the man booked into jail was charged with second-degree assault domestic violence for stabbing a younger brother. The man later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.