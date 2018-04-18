× Person stabbed, critically injured during fight at Burien gas station

BURIEN, Wash. — A person was stabbed and critically wounded during a fight involving multiple people at a 76 gas station in Burien Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the fight involved a machete and a chain at the gas station at SW 148th Street and 1st Avenue South. A person was stabbed during the fight and was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, Abbott said.

Two people were detained, he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.