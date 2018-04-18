Kshawma Sawant blasts ‘RIP Barbara Bush’ tweet, drawing intense criticism on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Seattle City councilmember Kshawma Sawant found herself in the middle of a controversy yet again Wednesday, this time following a tweet about the late Barbara Bush.

Responding to a tweet from Women’s March organizers that said “Rest in peace and power, Barbara Bush,” Sawant teed off on the organization.

“This is terrible,” wrote Sawant, who is a member of the Socialist part. “@womensmarch organizers have helped lead historic protests since Trump's election but this tweet shows how, without a political compass, even well-meaning progressives can end up giving cover to ruling class & ultimately undermining struggles against oppression.”

Response to the tweet was overwhelmingly negative. Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

No, what is terrible is you using someone's death as a publicity stunt. Oh, and did you forget she helped raise over a BILLION dollars for literacy? What have you done besides raise taxes on Seattle' home owners and tax older owners our of their homes? — Leslie B (@LE_Beauregard) April 18, 2018

What is wrong with you? The woman died. It’s not like she was a dictator. There’s nothing wrong with expressing condolences. Lest you not forget she did a lot for children’s literacy. I may not have agreed with her politically but dissing her is low. — Sean Quinn (@SeanHQuinn) April 18, 2018

Sometimes, it's ok to say nothing. Barbara Bush dying is one of those times. — #HandsOffSyria (@mcyost) April 18, 2018

Sawant’s rhetoric has brought her trouble in the past. Two Seattle police officers sued her for defamation after she called them murderers for shooting and killing a black man named Che Taylor. The shooting was later ruled justified.

A man named Carl Haglund sued her and the city after she called him a “slumlord.”

Sawant's office didn't respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon. Dana Robinson, the spokesperson for the City Council as a whole, said she hadn't spoken with Sawant about the tweet and therefore couldn't speak to Sawant's intent.