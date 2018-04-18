× Gunshot fired as 2 men struggle with 13-year-old boy, steal his backpack in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — Two men jumped out of a car and one fired a gunshot during a struggle with a 13-year-old boy for his backpack as he was walking home in Burien Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy fought back, but the men got away with his backpack and fled, sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

The bullet did not hit anyone, he said.

The boy was walking home in the 15700 block of 1st Avenue North at the time the two men in the car confronted him.

Police were searching for the two suspects.