Bellevue police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman found in backyard of home

Posted 10:30 PM, April 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:35PM, April 18, 2018

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Bellevue police said Wednesday night they were investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman found in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of 153rd Avenue NE.

At about 7:41 p.m., police and Bellevue Fire responded to a report of an unconscious person outside of a home, police said. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious female in the home's backyard. Lifesaving efforts failed.

Bellevue police said the King County medical examiner was working to determine the cause of death and the woman's identity.

 

 