Tree destroys part of home in North Bend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BEND, Wash. -- A home in North Bend was severely damaged when a tree fell on it during a rain and wind storm.

Emergency crews responded to the home on 444th Avenue SE at about 4 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call from the homeowner.

A spokesman for Eastside Fire and Rescue said half the home was destroyed by the falling tree.

All of the occupants were able to escape, and there were no reports of injuries.

Gusty winds were reported in the area at the time of the incident. Heavy rain has been falling in the Pacific Northwest for days.