Get severe weather notifications, traffic alerts: Download our free apps

Tax Day 2018 Freebies

Posted 2:05 AM, April 17, 2018, by

If tax season has you tapped out, it might be time to treat yourself!

Here are some special Tax Day deals you can take advantage of:

Office Depot: Shred up to five pounds of documents, including tax records, for free through April 28 at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with a coupon available at www.officedepot.com/shredding.

Staples: Through April 21, get “free shredding services,” up to one pound with a coupon available at www.staples.com/coupons.

Planet Fitness: Free massage at participating HydroMassage locations through April 21.

Related Story
Should all online retailers charge you state sales tax? Supreme Court hearing case

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: The day after Tax Day is the chain’s Free Pizookie Day. Get a free Pizookie with a minimum $9.95 food purchase Wednesday.

Bite Squad: The online and mobile food delivery service’s “tax break” is 7.5% off delivery orders Tuesday with promotional code TAXDAY18 for orders placed at www.bitesquad.com or on the service’s app.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Tuesday through Thursday, buy one large cheese pizza, get one large cheese pizza free.

Cicis: Adult buffets are $4.17 Tuesday with a coupon posted on the chain’s Facebook page.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with purchase of a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink Tuesday through Thursday with this coupon, which will be posted on the chain’s Facebook and Twitter pages and sent to newsletter subscribers. Sign up for the newsletter at www.firehousesubs.com/newsletter.

Hooters: Through Tuesday, kids 12 and younger get a free kids meal eat with an adult purchase of $10 or more at participating locations.

P.F. Chang’s: Get 15% off takeout orders Monday and Tuesday with promo code TAXDAY on online orders and phone orders.

Related Story
The last day to file taxes in 2018 isn’t April 15. Here’s why

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: The first 75,000 people to sign up for the Potbelly Perks loyalty program, which includes downloading a smartphone app, will get a free sandwich. Current members will have a buy-one-get-one free sandwich offer loaded to their accounts Tuesday.

Quiznos: New and existing Toasty Points loyalty members get 10.40% off any purchase including catering orders Tuesday. New members also get a free four-inch sub for downloading the smartphone app.

Sonic Drive-in: Get half-price cheeseburgers Tuesday. Limit five per customer at participating locations. Also every day after 8 p.m., Sonic has half-price shakes, floats and ice cream slushies.