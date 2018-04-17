× Tax Day 2018 Freebies

If tax season has you tapped out, it might be time to treat yourself!

Here are some special Tax Day deals you can take advantage of:

Office Depot: Shred up to five pounds of documents, including tax records, for free through April 28 at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with a coupon available at www.officedepot.com/shredding.

Staples: Through April 21, get “free shredding services,” up to one pound with a coupon available at www.staples.com/coupons.

Planet Fitness: Free massage at participating HydroMassage locations through April 21.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: The day after Tax Day is the chain’s Free Pizookie Day. Get a free Pizookie with a minimum $9.95 food purchase Wednesday.

Bite Squad: The online and mobile food delivery service’s “tax break” is 7.5% off delivery orders Tuesday with promotional code TAXDAY18 for orders placed at www.bitesquad.com or on the service’s app.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Tuesday through Thursday, buy one large cheese pizza, get one large cheese pizza free.

Cicis: Adult buffets are $4.17 Tuesday with a coupon posted on the chain’s Facebook page.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with purchase of a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink Tuesday through Thursday with this coupon, which will be posted on the chain’s Facebook and Twitter pages and sent to newsletter subscribers. Sign up for the newsletter at www.firehousesubs.com/newsletter.

Hooters: Through Tuesday, kids 12 and younger get a free kids meal eat with an adult purchase of $10 or more at participating locations.

P.F. Chang’s: Get 15% off takeout orders Monday and Tuesday with promo code TAXDAY on online orders and phone orders.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: The first 75,000 people to sign up for the Potbelly Perks loyalty program, which includes downloading a smartphone app, will get a free sandwich. Current members will have a buy-one-get-one free sandwich offer loaded to their accounts Tuesday.

Quiznos: New and existing Toasty Points loyalty members get 10.40% off any purchase including catering orders Tuesday. New members also get a free four-inch sub for downloading the smartphone app.

Sonic Drive-in: Get half-price cheeseburgers Tuesday. Limit five per customer at participating locations. Also every day after 8 p.m., Sonic has half-price shakes, floats and ice cream slushies.