Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

A Southwest Airlines plane flying from New York to Dallas had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning after one of its engines malfunctioned, according to a passenger.

"We left LaGuardia heading to Dallas and we were west of Philly when we lost the left-side engine and diverted to Philly," the passenger aboard Flight 1380 said. "Shrapnel hit the window causing a serious injury. No other details about that. Several medical personnel on the flight tended to the injured passenger."

The flight-tracking site, Flightaware, confirms the Boeing 737 was over southeast Pennsylania when it made a dramatic turn back to Philadelphia.

One passenger was transported to the hospital, according to CNN affiliates.

Southwest issued a statement saying it was aware the flight was diverted to Philadelphia with 143 passengers and crew aboard and was transporting them to the terminal.

"We are in the process of gathering more information," the statement said.

Video from the scene shows the plane on the tarmac surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Philadelphia International Airport said the plane landed safely. Passengers using the airport should expect delays, it said.