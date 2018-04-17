Bobcat’in around Bothell neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Michael Golka spotted this bobcat at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday between 240th Street SE and 228th Street SE in Bothell.

As you can see from his video, the wildcat was obviously pretty nervous about having its picture taken and it scampered off into the nearby woods.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says bobcats are common all over Washington and are finding their way into suburban areas more and more. The agency says wildlife officers are only sent out when there's a threat to public safety.