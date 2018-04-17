Attorney seeks delay in his trial over sexual harassment

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington attorney has asked a federal judge to delay his trial over sexual harassment allegations in part because he will be busy campaigning for re-election.

The Peninsula Daily News reports court papers say Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols and his attorney, Suzanne Michael, asked for the scheduled Oct. 16 trial to be delayed until after the Nov. 6 general election.

Michael says she has a conflicting trial date and Nichols will be in the “heart of an election.”

If the motion is granted, the 10-day trial would be delayed until at least Nov. 9.

Tina Hendrickson, a former office manager in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Tacoma last year against Nichols alleging he sexually harassed her for two years.

Nichols denies allegations of wrongdoing.