× Seattle radio station KEXP gets $10 million anonymous gift

SEATTLE — An anonymous donor has given $10 million to an independent radio station in Seattle.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports that the gift to KEXP was made by a woman before she died. Betsy Troutman, the station’s director of development, said the amount of the gift was “transformational.”

The bulk of the money will be placed in a longtime reserve and provide seed money for education programs. The money will also go toward the station’s digital-content strategy, and improvements to radio programming.

Executive Director Tom Mara said the money gives the popular station some financial room and an ability to fund innovation.

The station moved into its new headquarters at Seattle Center in 2016.

