× Seahawks will reportedly release Malik McDowell, last year’s top draft pick

SEATTLE – It looks like Malik McDowell will never take the field for the Seattle.

McDowell, the Seattle Seahawks’ first pick of the draft last year, is expected to be released by the team soon, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

McDowell was involved in a serious ATV accident last July, suffering a head injury that forced him to miss the season.

McDowell still hasn’t been medically cleared to play.

The Seahawks drafted McDowell in the second round with the 35th overall pick.