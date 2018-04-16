Get severe weather notifications, traffic alerts: Download our free apps

Seahawks will reportedly release Malik McDowell, last year’s top draft pick

Posted 3:57 PM, April 16, 2018, by , Updated at 04:00PM, April 16, 2018

Defensive lineman Malik McDowell of Michigan State participates in a drill during day five of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – It looks like Malik McDowell will never take the field for the Seattle.

McDowell, the Seattle Seahawks’ first pick of the draft last year, is expected to be released by the team soon, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

McDowell was involved in a serious ATV accident last July, suffering a head injury that forced him to miss the season.

McDowell still hasn’t been medically cleared to play.

The Seahawks drafted McDowell in the second round with the 35th overall pick.

