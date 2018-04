ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Harry Anderson, the actor best known for playing Judge Harry Stone on TV’s “Night Court,” died at his home Monday morning, police reportedly told FOX Carolina.

There was no immediate word on the cause of death, but police spokesperson Christina Hallingse told the station that foul play wasn’t suspected.

Anderson starred on “Night Court” from 1984-92, and also had a recurring role on “Cheers” as Harry “The Hat” Gittes.