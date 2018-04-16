Meteorologists warn of elevated landslide risk; another foot of snow in Cascades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Another. Rainy. Day.

With more lowland rain and heavy mountain snow, authorities are a warning of increased landslide risk in Western Washington.

Washington state's Department of Natural Resources has a few signs of an impending landslide -- including unusual sounds, rocks or soil sliding downhill and cracks in the ground becoming larger.

According to the National Weather Service, 12 - 18" of snow is expected for the Cascade Mountains in Pierce and Lewis counties -- with 4 - 12" snow above 3,000 feet in Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish and King counties.

Here’s what Meteorologist Katie Boer says is happening:

There’s a deep low bringing showers to Western Washington on Monday and a cold air mass that’s keeping temperatures bout 10° below normal -- in the upper 40s today.

That low and moist onshore flow will keep sunbreaks and showers in the mix Tuesday and Wednesday before a ridge of high pressure allows us to dry out Thursday and Friday.

Rain returns BRIEFLY Saturday as another front moves in before slightly drier conditions Sunday.

After a record-breaking wet day Saturday we’re looking at more showers likely Monday, with a chance Tuesday and Wednesday – but we’re not talking nearly as much rain. Most spots on Monday could see 1/10-1/4” of rain.