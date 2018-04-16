Detectives still searching for Mukilteo teen who disappeared 2 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMONDS, Wash. -- April 19, 2018 will mark two years since 16-year old Tyler Christensen's mysterious disappearance.

"We want Tyler to come home. Whatever's going on. It doesn't matter why he left. We're not mad, we're not upset. We just want to know that he's OK."

Snohomish County Sheriff's detectives are still looking for the Mukilteo teen. Detectives believe he left his home on his own volition on April 19, 2016 and took the Edmonds/Kingston ferry that night.

In May 2016, Christensen’s backpack was found near the High Steel Bridge near Shelton in Mason County. His DNA and information have been entered in federal databases for missing persons.

Anyone with information about Christensen’s whereabouts can contact the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous TipLine: 425-388-3845 or Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App or at www.P3Tips.com.

Here is an update from Tyler's family:

Although we do know at this point that he left of his own volition and traveled near Shelton on the Peninsula, we still do not know what happened from that point. We do not know why he left, if he is still out there, or if he is with the Lord. We have not given up hope that we will someday be reunited with Tyler, but we have no new information or leads to help us find him or know what happened. Please pray for new information, for answers, and for continued strength, hope and trust in the One who knows all the answers.

Your continued interest in Tyler's story is greatly appreciated, and we encourage you to continue to pray and hope with us that Tyler may still come home. However, please also be understanding of how difficult this situation is, especially with so little information. Instead of assuming the family is withholding information, assume they are going through a very difficult time that is so hard to process and communicate about. Losing a loved one is always horrible, but losing someone without any answers as to why or even what happened is unimaginably painful. Please do not add to that pain by trying to contact family members to satisfy your personal curiosity. Please just pray and keep an eye out for Tyler.

We WILL update you with any new information, but even when there is nothing new, assume that this is still a need for prayer and support. Thank you.

She's praying her brother is alright and hoping he knows how much his family loves him.

Tyler is 5-foot-11, 145 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair in a buzz cut. If you see him, call 911.