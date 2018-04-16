Detective who pulled gun on motorcyclist gets 5-day suspension

SEATTLE — A King County deputy who was caught on camera last year pulling a gun on a motorcyclist was given a 5-day suspension without pay for his actions during the traffic stop. Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht announced her decision regarding detective Rich Rowe Monday at a press conference.

In August, a video surfaced showing a man approach a motorcyclist with a gun drawn. That man was detective Rich Rowe. He was on duty but in plain-clothes.

Alex Randall, a motorcyclist from Shoreline, posted the encounter taken from his helmet camera on August 16.

"I put my hands up, (said) don't shoot," Randall said. "I'm staring at the weapon at his finger, trying to see if he's gonna shoot me, basically."

Sheriff Johanknecht said detective Rowe believed Randall may have had a gun. That why he drew his. Johanknecht also said the detective's acts that day were not appropriate.

"On August 16, he behaved badly and he knows that," Johanknecht said.

The Chief of the King County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division initially recommended a 10-day suspension.

The then-sheriff, John Urquhart called the video "very troubling".

Sheriff Johanknecht said detective Rowe started back on duty today.

Randall was never cited for reckless driving.