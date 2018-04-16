× Autism: Understanding the spectrum; helping families find hope

Understanding Autism Spectrum Disorder means asking a lot of questions. For families raising kids on the spectrum, the questions are endless… and for everyone else, asking questions, being more aware and focusing on compassion can go a long way.

April is Autism Awareness Month, and recently, Q13’s Marni Hughes sat down with Dr. Emily Myers from the Boyer Children’s Clinic in Seattle https://www.boyercc.org/ . The team at Boyer offers families support and services, helping guide them through what can be a very scary and overwhelming process.