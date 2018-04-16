April has been incredibly wet – even by Western Washington standards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – No, you’re not crazy: It’s been REALLY wet this month.

There have only been four days without rain so far in April, and with two full weeks to go, there’s already been more rainfall than in all of February and March combined, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said Monday.

We have already reached the top four wettest Aprils every recorded, and we are on track for the wettest on record, Kelley said.

There’s good news, however.

Our sunset is now after 8 p.m., and we have some dry days later this week.

Tuesday should start out mostly dry before turning wet again. Wednesday looks mostly dry with some sun breaks.

That’s when things get good.

Thursday and Friday will be nice with highs in the 60s and lots of sunshine, Kelley said.