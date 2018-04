PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A 73-year-old driver died Monday as his Jefferson County Public Utility District truck left State Route 20 and slammed into a tree, East Jefferson Fire Rescue said.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to veer off the road, a spokesman said.

The accident occurred at 11:30 a.m. Monday just south of the county airport.

The Port Townsend man was the only occupant in the vehicle.