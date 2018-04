Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everett Silvertips defenseman Wyatte Wylie joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio Sunday night to talk about the Tips clinching their first trip to the conference finals in 12 years.

Wylie scored his first career playoff goal last Thursday night - a dramatic game winner - that helped the Silvertips keep the momentum in the series against Portland. He's also a product of the Everett Youth Hockey Program.

Interview above.