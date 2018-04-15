× Meet Cole! #WhyNotMePets

A friendly kitty named Cole loves people, laps and other cats.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Cole get adopted.

Cole is staying at the Seattle Area Feline Rescue. He’s only been there a few days, but before that he was homeless for a while.

Cole is 1-year-old. Shelter staff say he’s pretty laid back and loves to play. He’ll be your best friend especially when he gets cheek rubs.

"Cole has the best chubby cheeks," said Shelley Lawson, the development director of Seattle Area Feline Rescue. "He has really pretty green eyes and an adorable round chubby face and we just think that's the cutest. He's just really wonderful. "

Cole really needs some love right now because he recently lost one of his cat friends.

"We know that he really likes other cats," said Lawson. "He's missing his buddy who passed away a great deal and if possible I'm sure he would love to have a kitty friend. He seems like a pretty laid back guy, so with the proper introduction, we suspect he'll probably do well with kids too. "

Cole does have a condition called Feline Immunodeficiency Virus or FIV that would require regular vet check-ups.

"FIV, so it's an immune system condition," said Lawson." The most common cause of death in FIV positive cats is old age, so it's not a death sentence, it doesn't have to be a big scary thing. It means that he has to stay indoors so that he doesn't catch any germs."

Shelter staff say they expect Cole to live a long, healthy life.

If you're interested in adopted Cole, you can visit the Seattle Area Feline Rescue during adoption hours which are Friday through Monday from noon to 7 p.m. and Monday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also visit the shelter website at seattleareafelinerescue.org.