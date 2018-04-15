Chris Cornell honored at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

CLEVELAND — Two icons in music delivered a powerful tribute to Soundgarden’s late frontman, Chris Cornell Saturday night at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains and Ann Wilson of Heart honored Cornell with a commanding rendition of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.”

Cornell hanged himself in a Detroit hotel hours after a Soundgarden concert there last May. He was 52 years old.

The four-hour-plus event ran an hour-long and included performances by Bon Jovi, Lauryn Hill and Andra Day.

The Cars and four first-time nominees, including Simone, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, make up the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

The event will air May 5 on HBO.