Carrie Underwood performs for first time since ‘gruesome’ face injury

Singing a powerhouse performance of her new single “Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood unveiled her new face to the world Sunday night at the Academy of Country Music Awards. It’s her first public appearance since a “gruesome” injury that required 40-50 stitches in her face.

On New Year’s Day, Underwood told fans about the freak accident, saying she wanted to spare them the “gruesome details” but make them aware as to why her appearance may be altered after healing.

The singer posted a letter to fans on her site last week talking about her recovery.

“My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there… and the docs say that last 10% will come in time,” the letter said. “And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

“One of the silver linings for me in this healing process is the time I’ve gotten to spend with [husband and son] Mike and Isaiah,” Underwood wrote. “I’ve been calling it ‘forced relaxation.’ Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down.”