Man found dead inside camper

BALLARD– A man was found dead inside a camper Friday evening and now Seattle detectives are investigating.

Police say the man had been dead for several days and it appeared to be of natural causes.

The medical examiner was called to the scene on the five thousand block of 15th Avenue NW. A bullet hole was found on the man’s body.

Investigators searched the camper, but didn’t find anything.

This investigation is on-going.