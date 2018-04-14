× Haley says US prepared to maintain pressure on Syria

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the United States was prepared to sustain its pressure on Syria after a night of military strikes meant to cripple the country’s ability to use chemical weapons, as Russia accused Washington of “hooliganism” and a major breach of international law.

“The time for talk ended last night,” Haley told the UN Security Council. “We are prepared to sustain this pressure, if the Syrian regime is foolish enough to test our will.

“The United States is locked and loaded,” she said. “When our President draws a red line, our President enforces a red line.”

Haley blasted Russia for protecting Syria and said Moscow has emboldened the Syrian regime to continue its attacks, while the Russian ambassador to the UN said Washington had embarked on an “illegal military adventure.”

As the two sides traded barbs, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged an end to military action and a turn to diplomacy.

“Syria today represents the most serious threat to international peace and security,” Guterres told the Security Council. “There is no military solution to the crisis. The solution must be political.”