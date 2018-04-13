Search underway for woman who fell over falls near Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 22-year-old Monroe woman who fell over the falls at Cedar Ponds Lake and couldn’t be found.

Sheriff spokesperson Shari Ireton says the Search and Rescue Unit was called at about 6 p.m. Thursday after the woman fell off the falls at the lake, which are south of State Route 2 off Dagger Lake Road.

Swift-water rescue teams and other volunteers searched until about 11 p.m. Thursday but did not find the woman.

They continued the search on Friday.