Russian ambassador warns of ‘consequences’ after military strike on Syria

Posted 7:58 PM, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 08:00PM, April 13, 2018

WASHINGTON — Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, warned Friday night that there will be “consequences” after the allied airstrikes on Syria.

He issued the following statement:

“The worst apprehensions have come true. Our warnings have been left unheard.

“A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences.

“All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris.

“Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible.

“The U.S. — the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons — has no moral right to blame other countries.”

