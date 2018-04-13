Reports: Seahawks sign Stephen Morris as backup QB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Multiple reports indicate the Seattle Seahawks have signed former Washington quarterback Stephen Morris.

Morris went undrafted in 2014 out of the University of Miami and spent his career on multiple practice squads with stops in Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Indianapolis.

He has never appeared in a regular season game.

The Seahawks have not yet officially announced the move.

The move comes just a day after a planned visit between the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Colin Kaepernick was reportedly called off at the last minute over the weekend, but the reasons for the decision vary depending on whose report you choose to believe.

Most reports suggested that the workout could still happen, but that the Seahawks wanted to have more internal discussions first.