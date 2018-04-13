Trump: U.S., Britain, France launch airstrikes against Syria over chemical weapons use

WASHINGTON – President Trump announced Friday night that he’d ordered “precision” airstrikes against Syria on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons production.

Trump called recent chemical weapons attacks “the crimes of a monster.”

“I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad,” Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Room.

Trump said the U.S. was striking in coordination with British and French forces.

During the announcement, AFP reported that “huge blasts” were heard in Syria’s capital of Damascus.

Trump said the strikes are a “direct result” of Russia’s failure to keep Assad from using chemical weapons.

Trump said the use of chemical weapons was a “significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime.”

Media members travelling with Vice President Pence in Peru reported that Pence was rushed back to his hotel.

