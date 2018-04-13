‘Brian Fisher Memorial Ride’ getting ready to hit the road to remember fallen law enforcement heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD -- It's that time of year to sign up for a great event to remember our fallen heroes in law enforcement.

Bikers and drivers will hit the road on Saturday, June 30th for the 'Brian Fisher Memorial Ride.'

The annual event started back in 2007 following the death of King County Sgt. Brian Fisher.

The late Department of Corrections Officer Flando Jackson is one of this year's honorees. And, it's with a heavy heart to say that the other 2018 honoree is Jack Persons, the founder and late president of the Brian Fisher Memorial non-profit organization. The retired King County Corrections Officer died unexpectedly in July. As you can imagine, Jack's wife -- who has always been at his side to help with the ride as secretary -- says this year's event will be extremely emotional for her. "You never thought that you would honor your husband when you are a founder of an organization, such as this one," said Rebecca Persons. "It has been really tough. I get very emotional, because everything has his name on it and not only just him, but Flando and him were also friends and Flando's fiancé’s very good friends with us, so to see their names on the back of the shirts, on the tickets, to know that they thought a great deal of this organization and now to be honoring them, it's bittersweet."

The ride will stretch from Lakewood to the Shilo Inn at Ocean Shores, where several great events will go on, including dinner, auctions, raffles and lots of games for kids.

If you'd like to be part of the ride, CLICK HERE to sign up!