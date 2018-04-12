× Sounders’ Clint Dempsey suspended additional game after review

NEW YORK — Seattle Sounders forward Clint Dempsey was suspended an additional game for an incident on March 18 against FC Dallas.

That brings the suspension to two games. Dempsey sat out the Sounders’ game against Montreal on March 31, and he’ll miss this weekend’s match against Sporting Kansas City.

Dempsey was also fined an undisclosed amount by the MLS Disciplinary Committee, according to a league release on Thursday. The statement said the suspension was for “violent contact.”

Dempsey was shown a red card and ejected from the Dallas game after a video review for elbowing Jacori Hayes.